ESIC UDC Result 2022: Phase 1 Result, Answer Key Out, Check Scores on the Site
ESIC UDC Result 2022: Check the UDC Preliminary Exam Result 2022 and answer key on the ESIC website.
The Employees State Insurance Corporation has officially released the ESIC UDC Result 2022.
The organisation has also released the Answer Key along with the Phase-I Result for the Upper Division Clerk Preliminary examination.
The candidates who had appeared for the Phase-I examination can check the UDC Result 2022 and the answer key as it has already been formally published by the Employees State Insurance Corporation.
The result and the answer key are out on the official website of ESIC - esic.nic.in. Candidates can go to the official website and take a look at their scores.
Candidates who had appeared for the Upper Division Clerk Preliminary examination can also download the UDC Phase-I Result 2022 and Answer Key from the official site.
The official website has all the latest information regarding the result and the examination.
The candidates who are shortlisted will also get to know what is the next procedure from the website - esic.nic.in.
ESIC UDC Result 2022 Important Details
It is to be noted that the Upper Division Clerk Preliminary examination was held on 19 March 2022.
The ones who are shortlisted will have to appear for the main examination, therefore all the candidates need to check their scores on the official website.
As per the latest details, for the post of UDC, a total of 20,681 candidates have been shortlisted for Phase-II Main Examination based on their scores in the Phase-I Preliminary Exam.
To know more about the details, candidates are requested to check the ESIC UDC Result 2022 and Answer Key.
ESIC UDC Result 2022: How to Check Phase 1 Result
Here are a few simple steps that the candidates have to follow to check the ESIC UDC Phase-I Result 2022:
Go to the official website of ESIC - esic.nic.in.
Click on the recruitment section on the homepage.
A new page will open on the screen.
Candidates will have to click on ESIC UDC Result 2022 on the page.
A PDF file will open for the candidates to check their scores according to the roll numbers.
Download the page from the official website of ESIC.
Keep a hard copy of the result.
Candidates who have been shortlisted should remember that the Phase-II Main Examination for the post of UDC is scheduled to be conducted on 30 April 2022.
