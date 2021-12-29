ADVERTISEMENT

ESIC Recruitment 2022: 3,847 UDC, MTS, Steno Posts Available from 15 January

Apply for ESIC recruitment 2022 at esic.nic.in.

ujjwala lakhanpal
Updated
Jobs
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>ESIC Recruitment 2022 commences from 15 January 2022</p></div>
i

A notification has been released for the recruitment of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) for a total of 3,847 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Stenographer (Steno), and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) posts.

Therefore, candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the recruitment drive on the official website of ESIC at esic.nic.in.

Candidates must note that the application process will commence on 15 January 2022. Also, the last date to fill the application for the ESIC recruitment 2021 is 15 February 2022. Hence, all candidates are advised that they must fill the applications as soon as possible.

Additionally, the ESIC recruitment 2022 process will involve a three-stage exam, on the basis of which candidates will either be selected for the available posts.

The rounds in the ESIC recruitment 2022 will include, the Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and Computer Skill Test.

Also Read

UGC NET 2021: Phase 3 Admit card Released

UGC NET 2021: Phase 3 Admit card Released
ADVERTISEMENT

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

  • The age limit of the above mentioned posts is 18 years to 27 years.

  • Candidates must have education qualifications of class 10, class 12 or at least have a graduation degree from a recognized university which connects to the post they have applied for

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Number of positions available

  • UDC: 1726

  • Steno: 163

  • MTS: 193

Also Read

SBI Recruitment Drive 2021: 1200 Vacancies of CBO Post Available

SBI Recruitment Drive 2021: 1200 Vacancies of CBO Post Available

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

  • Date of notification: 28 December 2021

  • ESIC Online Application Commences : 15 January 2022

  • Last date to Apply Online: 15th February 2022

  • ESIC Exam Date: To be announced soon

  • ESIC Admit Card Date: To be announced soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more details on the ESIC recruitment 2022, please check this space regularly and visit the official website of ESIC at

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT