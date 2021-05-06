DSSSB PGT 2021 Exam Dates Announced, Check Schedule Here

DSSSB PGT exams are scheduled to be conducted from 8 to 20 June 2021. 

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on Thursday, 6 May, released the exam schedule for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). Candidates who have registered for the same can download the exam schedule from DSSSB's official website: dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted from 8 to 20 June 2021. They will be held in online mode.

"Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will hold examination for the various post codes of Directorate of Education, GNCTD through online mode i.e. Computer Based Test," read the official notification.

DSSSB PGT Exam Date 2021

PostPost CodeExam Date
PGT Geography Male33/2008 June 2021 (Tuesday)
PGT Geography Female78/2008 June 2021 (Tuesday)
PGT Economics Male66/2008 June 2021 (Tuesday)
PGT Economics Female67/2008 June 2021 (Tuesday)
PGT Computer Science Male70/2011 June 2021 (Friday)
PGT Computer Science Female71/2011 June 2021 (Friday)
PGT Maths Female29/2011 June 2021 (Friday)
PGT Physical Education Male85/2012 June 2021 (Saturday)
PGT Physical Education Female80/2012 June 2021 (Saturday)
PGT History Male27/2015 June 2021 (Tuesday)
PGT Hindi Female69/2015 June 2021 (Tuesday)
PGT Hindi Female69/2016 June 2021 (Wednesday)
PGT Hindi Female69/2016 June 2021 (Wednesday)
PGT History Female79/2017 June 2021 (Thursday)
PGT Political Science Male72/2017 June 2021 (Thursday)
PGT Commerce Male23/2018 June 2021 (Friday)
PGT Sociology Male64/2018 June 2021 (Friday)
PGT Sociology Female65/2018 June 2021 (Friday)
PGT Physics Female31/2019 June 2021 (Saturday)
PGT English Female26/2020 June 2021 (Sunday)

The notice further stated instruction regarding the exam and said the e-admit card will be available shortly on the board's website. The examination centre, date of examination, and the timing will be mentioned in the admit card.

DSSSB on Wednesday, 5 May, also announced the postponement of various examinations, which were scheduled to be conducted between 12 to 27 May 2021.

“In view of the administrative exigencies the online exams of postcodes 37/20, 06/20, 03/20, 07/20 and 40/20 scheduled from May 12 to May 27 are hereby deferred till further order,” said the official notice.

The exams scheduled on these days were of Assistant grade post in Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation, Ahlmad in Labour Department, Stenographer (English) in Delhi Transport Corporation, Assistant Engineer (Civil) in Delhi Jal Board, and Stenographer (Hindi) in Delhi Transport Corporation, reported NDTV.

The new schedule for the same will be announced later.

