DSSSB PGT 2021 Exam Dates Announced, Check Schedule Here
DSSSB PGT exams are scheduled to be conducted from 8 to 20 June 2021.
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on Thursday, 6 May, released the exam schedule for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). Candidates who have registered for the same can download the exam schedule from DSSSB's official website: dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
The exams are scheduled to be conducted from 8 to 20 June 2021. They will be held in online mode.
"Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will hold examination for the various post codes of Directorate of Education, GNCTD through online mode i.e. Computer Based Test," read the official notification.
DSSSB PGT Exam Date 2021
|Post
|Post Code
|Exam Date
|PGT Geography Male
|33/20
|08 June 2021 (Tuesday)
|PGT Geography Female
|78/20
|08 June 2021 (Tuesday)
|PGT Economics Male
|66/20
|08 June 2021 (Tuesday)
|PGT Economics Female
|67/20
|08 June 2021 (Tuesday)
|PGT Computer Science Male
|70/20
|11 June 2021 (Friday)
|PGT Computer Science Female
|71/20
|11 June 2021 (Friday)
|PGT Maths Female
|29/20
|11 June 2021 (Friday)
|PGT Physical Education Male
|85/20
|12 June 2021 (Saturday)
|PGT Physical Education Female
|80/20
|12 June 2021 (Saturday)
|PGT History Male
|27/20
|15 June 2021 (Tuesday)
|PGT Hindi Female
|69/20
|15 June 2021 (Tuesday)
|PGT Hindi Female
|69/20
|16 June 2021 (Wednesday)
|PGT Hindi Female
|69/20
|16 June 2021 (Wednesday)
|PGT History Female
|79/20
|17 June 2021 (Thursday)
|PGT Political Science Male
|72/20
|17 June 2021 (Thursday)
|PGT Commerce Male
|23/20
|18 June 2021 (Friday)
|PGT Sociology Male
|64/20
|18 June 2021 (Friday)
|PGT Sociology Female
|65/20
|18 June 2021 (Friday)
|PGT Physics Female
|31/20
|19 June 2021 (Saturday)
|PGT English Female
|26/20
|20 June 2021 (Sunday)
The notice further stated instruction regarding the exam and said the e-admit card will be available shortly on the board's website. The examination centre, date of examination, and the timing will be mentioned in the admit card.
DSSSB on Wednesday, 5 May, also announced the postponement of various examinations, which were scheduled to be conducted between 12 to 27 May 2021.
“In view of the administrative exigencies the online exams of postcodes 37/20, 06/20, 03/20, 07/20 and 40/20 scheduled from May 12 to May 27 are hereby deferred till further order,” said the official notice.
The exams scheduled on these days were of Assistant grade post in Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation, Ahlmad in Labour Department, Stenographer (English) in Delhi Transport Corporation, Assistant Engineer (Civil) in Delhi Jal Board, and Stenographer (Hindi) in Delhi Transport Corporation, reported NDTV.
The new schedule for the same will be announced later.
