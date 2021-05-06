DSSSB PGT 2021 Exam Dates Announced, Check Schedule Here

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on Thursday, 6 May, released the exam schedule for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). Candidates who have registered for the same can download the exam schedule from DSSSB's official website: dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted from 8 to 20 June 2021. They will be held in online mode.

"Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will hold examination for the various post codes of Directorate of Education, GNCTD through online mode i.e. Computer Based Test," read the official notification.