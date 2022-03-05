ADVERTISEMENT

DSSSB Exams 2022: Admit Card Released for PRT, JE, Pharmacist, and Other Posts

DSSSB admit cards are released for exams to be conducted from 7 to 30 March.

The Quint
Published
Jobs
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Download DSSSB admit card from&nbsp;dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Image used for representative purposes.</p></div>
i

The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released admit cards for exams scheduled to be conducted from 7 to 30 March 2022.

DSSSB will conduct exams for various posts like Assistant Teacher (Primary) (PRT), Pharmacist, Security Supervisor, Junior Engineer, etc, between 7 to 30 March.

Candidates who are registered to appear for any DSSSB exam during this period can download their admit card from the official website of DSSSB: dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Exam Calendar Released

How to Download Admit Card for DSSSB Exams 2022?

  • Visit the official website of DSSSB: dsssb.delhi.gov.in

  • Click on 'e-Admit cards link for DSSSB examinations scheduled from 7 to 30 March 2022 for the post code 42/21,14/21, 26/21,16/21, 24/21, 20/21,21/21' link on the homepage

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Enter you application number, date of birth and captcha

  • Click on 'Login'

  • Your DSSSB admit card link will appear on the screen

  • Click on the link and download the admit card

  • Print it for exam day and future reference

DSSSB Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2022 Registration to Begin from 10 January

DSSSB Exam Dates

  • 07 March: Assistant Teacher (Primary)

  • 08 March: Assistant Teacher (E and M), Security Supervisor

  • 13 March: Security Supervisor, Draftsman Grade 1

  • 16 March: Junior Engineer (Electric), Assistant Teacher (Primary)

  • 20 March: Assistant Teacher (Primary), Assistant Director, Pharmacist (Homeopathy)

  • 21 March: Junior Engineer (E and M)

  • 22 march: Laboratory Attendant

  • 23 March: Laboratory Attendant, Carpenter second class, Assistant Teacher (Primary)

  • 24 March: Assistant Teacher (Primary)

  • 25 March: Assistant Teacher (Primary)

  • 26 March: Assistant Teacher (Primary)

  • 27 March: Assistant Teacher (Primary)

  • 29 March: Assistant Teacher (Primary)

  • 30 March: Assistant Teacher (Primary)

For more details about DSSSB exams, candidates are advised to visit the official website of DSSSB.

