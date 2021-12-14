CTET Final Admit Card 2021 to be Released Today: Here's How to Download

CTET Admit Card: Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 final admit card/ hall ticket will be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, 14 December 2021. The final admit card will be released for CTET paper(s) on Thursday, 16 December 2021.

"The admit cards for all candidates will be uploaded in two phases. First phase of admit cards will contain the information of city and date of examination to enable the candidate(s) to make plan accordingly. Second phase of admit cards with information of examination centre and shift of examination will be available on the website 02 days before the examination," reads the official notification released by CTET.