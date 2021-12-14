CTET Final Admit Card 2021 to be Released Today: Here's How to Download
CTET December 2021 pre-admit card (first phase) was released by CBSE on 11 December 2021.
CTET Admit Card: Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 final admit card/ hall ticket will be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, 14 December 2021. The final admit card will be released for CTET paper(s) on Thursday, 16 December 2021.
"The admit cards for all candidates will be uploaded in two phases. First phase of admit cards will contain the information of city and date of examination to enable the candidate(s) to make plan accordingly. Second phase of admit cards with information of examination centre and shift of examination will be available on the website 02 days before the examination," reads the official notification released by CTET.
CTET December 2021 pre-admit card (first phase) was released by CBSE on 11 December 2021. Candidates can download both the admit cards from the official website of CTET: ctet.nic.in.
How to Download CTET Final Admit Card 2021?
Visit the official site of CTET: ctet.nic.in.
Click on CTET December 2021 final admit card link on the home page.
A new webpage will open on your screen.
Enter your CTET application number and date of birth.
Click on 'Submit'.
Your CTET final admit card link will appear on the screen.
Download and print the admit card for exam day and future reference.
Moreover, as of now, CBSE has released admit cards for CTET papers scheduled between 16 to 31 December 2021. Admit cards for other papers will be released soon on the official website of CTET.
According to CTET information bulletin, candidates shall report 120 minutes before the commencement of exam to the examination centre.
For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of CTET.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.