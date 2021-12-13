ADVERTISEMENT

CTET 2021 Admit Card Released, Exams From 16 December

CBSE CTET 2021 would be a computer-based exam, scheduled to be conducted from 16 December 2021 to 13 January 2022.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021.

Candidates who have applied for the CTET exam can download their hall ticket from the official website of CTET: ctet.nic.in.

As of now, admit cards have been released for those candidates, whose exams are scheduled between 16 and 31 December 2021. "The admit cards for the candidates who have been allotted dates of examination between 1 and 13 January 2022 will be uploaded in due course of time," reads the official notice.

How to Download CBSE CTET 2021 Admit Card?

  • Go to the official site of CTET: ctet.nic.in.

  • Click on the 'Download preadmit card CTET December 2021' link on the home page.

  • You will be directed to a new webpage.

  • Enter your application number and date of birth.

  • Click on 'Submit'.

  • Your CTET admit card link will appear on the screen.

  • Download and print the admit card for future use.

The CBSE has also stated that it would release the CTET admit card for all candidates in two phases. The first phase of admit cards will contain the information of the city and date of examination, while the second phase will have information of the examination centre and shift of examination. The second-phase admit card will be available for download on the CTET website two days before the exam.

"In case any applicant is not able to download his/her e-Admit card, he/she may contact CTET Unit CBSE on 011- 22240112, 22240108, 22240107, and 22247154, between (9.00 AM to 5.30 PM) on working days," the notice added.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of the CTET.

