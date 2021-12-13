CTET 2021 Admit Card Released, Exams From 16 December

The CBSE has also stated that it would release the CTET admit card for all candidates in two phases. The first phase of admit cards will contain the information of the city and date of examination, while the second phase will have information of the examination centre and shift of examination. The second-phase admit card will be available for download on the CTET website two days before the exam.

"In case any applicant is not able to download his/her e-Admit card, he/she may contact CTET Unit CBSE on 011- 22240112, 22240108, 22240107, and 22247154, between (9.00 AM to 5.30 PM) on working days," the notice added.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of the CTET.