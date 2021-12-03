CBSE CTET 2021: Admit Card to be Out Soon

CTET Admit Card 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the admit card of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 soon. According the information bulletin of CTET, the admit card is scheduled to be available from the first week of December. However, a specific date has not been announced.

Therefore, candidates who are registered to appear for the same are advised regularly visit the official website of CTET: ctet.nic.in.