Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Exam: Centre List & Admit Card
The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the exam centre list for official recruitment in Bihar for the post of a police constable on the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in. CSBC has released the list of examination centres based on the roll number of the candidate.
The written examination of Bihar Police constable recruitment will be conducted on Sunday, 12 January 2020 and Monday, 20 January 2020 by CSBC. The exam will be held in two shifts, the morning shift is scheduled at 10 am and the afternoon shift will be held from 2 pm. Candidates will get two hours for the written examination of Bihar constable recruitment. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre about an hour before the exam time.
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2019: Important Dates
|Events
|Date
|Online Application Start
|October 5, 2019
|Registration Last Date
|November 4, 2019
|Fee Payment Last Date
|November 4, 2019
|Exam Date
|January 12-20, 2020
|Re Upload Photo Last Date
|November 20, 2019
|Admit Card Released
|December 30, 2019
11,880 constable posts will be filled through this recruitment in Bihar organised by CSBC. Through this recruitment, the posts of Sepoy, Bihar Military Police, Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion will be filled in Bihar Police. The Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2019-20 was released by CSBC on 30 December.
