Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Exam: Centre List & Admit Card

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the exam centre list for official recruitment in Bihar for the post of a police constable on the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in. CSBC has released the list of examination centres based on the roll number of the candidate.

The written examination of Bihar Police constable recruitment will be conducted on Sunday, 12 January 2020 and Monday, 20 January 2020 by CSBC. The exam will be held in two shifts, the morning shift is scheduled at 10 am and the afternoon shift will be held from 2 pm. Candidates will get two hours for the written examination of Bihar constable recruitment. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre about an hour before the exam time.

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Exam Centre Full List

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Events Date
Online Application StartOctober 5, 2019
Registration Last DateNovember 4, 2019
Fee Payment Last DateNovember 4, 2019
Exam DateJanuary 12-20, 2020
Re Upload Photo Last DateNovember 20, 2019
Admit Card ReleasedDecember 30, 2019

11,880 constable posts will be filled through this recruitment in Bihar organised by CSBC. Through this recruitment, the posts of Sepoy, Bihar Military Police, Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion will be filled in Bihar Police. The Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2019-20 was released by CSBC on 30 December.

Check How To Download Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Admit Card

