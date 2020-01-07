Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Exam: Centre List & Admit Card

The written examination of Bihar Police constable recruitment will be conducted on Sunday, 12 January 2020 and Monday, 20 January 2020 by CSBC. The exam will be held in two shifts, the morning shift is scheduled at 10 am and the afternoon shift will be held from 2 pm. Candidates will get two hours for the written examination of Bihar constable recruitment. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre about an hour before the exam time.