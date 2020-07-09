Bihar BPSC 2020 Assistant Engineer Exam Admit Cards Released

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit cards for the Assistant Engineer Preliminary exam. The exam is scheduled to be held from 13-17 July. Candidates can download their admit cards by visitng bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bih.gov.in

The official timetable for the exam has been released on the official website. There will be three exams conducted every day from 13-17 July.

All exams will be conducted in Patna and details of specific exam centres will be available on the admit cards.

Candidates are required to have a physical copy of the admit card when they visit the exam centre to appear for the exam.