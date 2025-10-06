ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Bihar Assembly Elections to Be Held in 2 Phases on 6,11 Nov; Counting on 14 Nov

The SIR exercise, which concluded in Bihar on 1 September, led to the deletion of 68.5 lakh names in the state.

Elections to Bihar's 243-seat Assembly are set to take place in two phases on 6 November and 11 November; while the counting of votes will take place on 14 November.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar announced the election schedule on Monday, 6 October. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, which concluded in Bihar on 1 September, led to the deletion of 68.5 lakh names, leaving a total of 7.42 crore eligible electors in the state.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar said that all political parties had been given the final roll of Bihar electors, and added that they can still raise objections.

Bihar Election Schedule:

The poll body announced the election schedule in Bihar:

In addition, byelections will be held in eight assembly constituencies across seven states and Union Territories on 11 November, while the counting of votes will be held on 14 November.

