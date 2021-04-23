Amid COVID Surge, SSC SI, ASI 2019 Paper II Postponed
Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on 8 May 2021. New dates for the same will be announced later.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday, 22 April, announced the postponement of Paper-II of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2019.
The decision of postponement has been taken due to the surge in daily COVID-19 cases across India.
"Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Commission has decided to defer the Paper-II of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination-2019 scheduled on 8 May 2021. Fresh date for the said examination will be intimated in due course. Candidates are advised to visit the website of the commission regularly for the updates," reads the official notice by SSC.
Earlier on 20 April, the commission took the decision to defer Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020. Dates for the same will also be announced later.
For regular updates regarding exams, candidates can visit SSC's official website: ssc.nic.in
COVID Cases in India
On Friday, 23 April, India reported the highest single-day spike of 3,32,730 new COVID-19 cases. As many as 2,263 COVID fatalities and 1,93,279 discharges in 24 hours were recorded, as per the Union Health Ministry.
