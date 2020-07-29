Air India Recruitment 2020: Check Vacancy Details, Salary & More
Eligible and interest candidates should directly apply by the application deadline on 13 August.
Air India Express Limited on Wednesday, 29 July, released applications of recruitment for the post of Chief Medical Officer, Senior Assistant Medical Grade and other posts. Eligible and interest candidate should directly apply by the application deadline on 13 August 2020.
Interested candidates can submit applications along with documents to the following address:
Chief of Human Resources
Air India Express Limited,
Airlines House, Durbar Hall Road,
Near Gandhi Square, Kochi- 682016
Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, personal interview and pre-employment medical exam.
Air India Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
Chief Medical Officer - 1 Post
Senior Assistant Medical Grade 3 - 1 Post
Deputy Chief of Finance - 1 Post
Manager Finance - 2 Posts
Deputy Manager Finance - 2 Posts
Air India Express Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Chief Medical Officer - MBBS degree of Indian university recognised by the Medical Council of India.
Senior Assistant Medical Grade 3 - Graduate in any discipline from a recognised university.
Deputy Chief of Finance - CA/ICWA.
Manager Finance - CA.
Deputy Manager Finance -CA/ICWA.
Age Limit:
Chief Medical Officer - 65 years
Senior Assistant Medical Grade 3 - 30 years
Deputy Chief of Finance - 50 years
Manager Finance -35 years
Deputy Manager Finance -35 years
Pay Scale:
Chief Medical Officer - Rs.1,00,000/-pm
Senior Assistant Medical Grade 3 - Rs. 28,000/- pm
Deputy Chief of Finance -Rs.1,75,000/-pm
Manager Finance- Rs. 70,000/- pm
Deputy Manager Finance -Rs. 60,000/- pm
