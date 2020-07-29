Air India Recruitment 2020: Check Vacancy Details, Salary & More

Air India Express Limited on Wednesday, 29 July, released applications of recruitment for the post of Chief Medical Officer, Senior Assistant Medical Grade and other posts. Eligible and interest candidate should directly apply by the application deadline on 13 August 2020.

Interested candidates can submit applications along with documents to the following address:

Chief of Human Resources

Air India Express Limited,

Airlines House, Durbar Hall Road,

Near Gandhi Square, Kochi- 682016

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, personal interview and pre-employment medical exam.