Will Anthropic's Cowork AI Really Trigger a ‘SaaSpocalypse’? Not So Fast

Experts tell The Quint that true enterprise transformation demands far more than capable AI agents alone: it hinges on robust governance, precise domain-specific knowledge, human-in-the-loop oversight, and seamless integration with entrenched legacy systems—elements that remain stubbornly human-dependent and costly to scale at enterprise grade.

In short, they say, this reality points to a more measured outcome rather than abrupt extinction. Adaptable incumbents and skilled professionals still have time—and opportunity—to evolve in tandem with the technology instead of being replaced by it.

Last year, Merriam-Webster crowned "slop" its 2025 Word of the Year, defining it as low-quality, mass-produced digital content generated by AI. By early 2026, the AI slop crisis has escalated from an online nuisance to a serious economic liability. Companies deploying generative tools without proper controls face rising costs from error corrections, lost productivity, and model degradation.

Lasting value requires a human layer—oversight, domain expertise, ethical checks, and rigorous validation—to detect hallucinations, ensure accuracy, align outputs with business goals, and prevent drift. Firms that skip this human-AI symbiosis risk squandering capital and facing competitive decline, they argue.