Winning IPL 2022 Trophy is Certainly a High Point of My Career, Says Rashid Khan

IPL 2022 has been the story of Gujarat Titans running all the way to winning the competition in their debut season. A victory made on the back of all-round contributions from everyone in the playing eleven throughout the tournament is also the first time many players became IPL champions.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who kept things tight with 1/18 in his four overs during the final against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, calls clinching the IPL 2022 trophy 'a high point' of his career.

"We assessed the wicket well; we knew it would be hard to chase down 150. Everyone had to take responsibility, we did well to come back well in the middle overs. He is the only guy whom we didn't want to bowl to and I'm happy that he's part of our team (on Shubman Gill)."