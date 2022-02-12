IPL 2022 Auction: As Faf's CSK Journey Ends, Team & Wife Post Emotional Messages
Faf du Plessis was the second-highest run-getter in IPL 2021 with 633 runs from 16 matches.
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Faf du Plessis, making him the first player to join the franchise at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Mega Auction on Saturday, 12 February.
His former team posted on it official Instagram page and to show their love for the player. "#SuperKingForever", the post said.
Du Plessis' wife, Imari Visser, also took to her Instagram profile and said, "To endings that leave our hearts full and exciting new beginnings that allow us to dream new dreams."
Du Plessis was the second-highest run-getter in IPL 2021 with 633 runs from 16 matches at an average of over 45 and a strike rate of 138.
