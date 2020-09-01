2 Weeks of IPL in UAE: Raina Exits, Baby News & More Gayle Trouble

It’s been two weeks since IPL teams started landing in the UAE and while we still don’t have the schedule of the tournament – that’s set to start in less than 3 weeks – there has been enough happening to keep all parties busy.

Virat and Anushka announced their pregnancy even as Sharma has accompanied her husband to Dubai for the IPL and celebrated their good news with his RCB team-mates by cutting a cake and kicking-off the team’s season following their 6 days of compulsory quarantine.