IPL 2020 ‘Suspended’ For Now, But When Is It Likely to Happen?

On expected lines, the IPL was further suspended 'till further notice’ on Thursday after the Indian Government extended the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, till 3 May.

The league was slated to be played from 29 March to 24 May before the pandemic struct, and this is the second time it has been ‘suspended’ with the first announcement coming in March.

‘Suspended’, not cancelled.

Meaning, the BCCI and the stakeholders are still hoping to stage a version of the tournament later in the year. The big question is - when? Because locking into a new open window, once the coronavirus pandemic has been dealt with, is going to be a game of ‘who blinks first’ between the Indian cricket board and boards of other nations that are hosting tournaments and bilateral series