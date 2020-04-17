IPL 2020 ‘Suspended’ For Now, But When Is It Likely to Happen?
On expected lines, the IPL was further suspended 'till further notice’ on Thursday after the Indian Government extended the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, till 3 May.
The league was slated to be played from 29 March to 24 May before the pandemic struct, and this is the second time it has been ‘suspended’ with the first announcement coming in March.
‘Suspended’, not cancelled.
Meaning, the BCCI and the stakeholders are still hoping to stage a version of the tournament later in the year. The big question is - when? Because locking into a new open window, once the coronavirus pandemic has been dealt with, is going to be a game of ‘who blinks first’ between the Indian cricket board and boards of other nations that are hosting tournaments and bilateral series
If Not Now, When?
More than a decade in the international cricket calendar and the IPL has over the years managed to get all overseas cricket boards to agree to try to accommodate the two month window needed for the tournament, each year.
But moving the IPL from its predicted March to May window will now mean poaching on some dates taken out for other series. Just which one, is a decision that will depend on how much the BCCI can make things happen.
May, June and July, as of now, look unlikely to be considered as the world continues to fight the pandemic.
August has an open window in the Indian team’s calendar but England and Pakistan and West Indies and South Africa are scheduled to play series and getting those cancelled look unlikely.
September has Asia Cup scheduled and this is being seen as one big window. Pakistan are hosts but with India refusing to travel to the country, the venue and dates were to be decided in March when the pandemic struck. So if the hosts fail to organise the tournament, or if the BCCI manage to flex their might enough — this is when the IPL could take place.
The other big window is the slot of the T20 World Cup stretching from mid October to mid November. Cricket Australia are the hosts and have said, on Thursday, that they remain keen on hosting the tournament, but Government clearances are required. Australia had closed their borders for 6 months in March due to the coronavirus and may extend it, which could come in the way of the T20 World Cup, in which case the IPL swoops in.
There’s also the idea of an Indians only IPL being suggested as well as something possibly out of the country. And Sri Lankan cricket board has already stepped in, volunteering to host the tournament. The nation has seen just over 200 cases so far and has been far more stringent than India in their lockdown measures.
And the money that an IPL generates is a major reason stakeholders aren't ready to cancel it just yet. While the BCCI, the richest cricket board could afford it, cricket boards and players are already reeling from the effects of the coronavirus.
Cricket Australia has laid off some staff and players have said they’re expecting pay cuts. England players have taken 20 per cent pay cuts. And the money that the IPL brings will be a relief.
Someone like a Pat Cummins was to make Rs 15.50 crore following the auction in December but the IPL rules are such that a player only receives his salary if the league takes place. Part of it comes one week before the tournament and the rest is transacted as the league progresses.
