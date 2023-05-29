Watch: After Chahar Drops Him Twice, Gill Finally Falls to MS Dhoni's Stumping

Three centuries in the four matches he played coming into Monday's IPL final and Shubman Gill was the match to watch for Chennai Super Kings. All the experts talked about, in their previews of the match, was what plans MS Dhoni would have for the young opener.

And plans he did have. Only for Deepak Chahar to drop the in-form batter twice before the fifth over. The first opportunity Chahar got was in the second over when he was at square leg and Gill's shot came right into his lap. He caught the ball, only to release it and spill the catch. Shubman was on 3. Chahar's next opportunity was in the fifth over, off his own bowling, but this one was slightly tougher as the ball touched his left hand while he was on his followthrough. Gill now was on 17.