How BCCI Plans to Keep Players & Staff Safe From COVID-19 This IPL

Players and support staff must undergo two COVID-19 PCR tests, 24 hours apart, in the week leading up to their departure for the UAE. Incase anyone is tested positive, they will be asked to quarantine and after 14 days they can undergo two more tests, 24 hours apart, and if both come out negative, then they’re free to join the team in the UAE.

Once the teams land in the city, they will make their way to their home base for the IPL, everyone will be tested at the airport.

Now, from the time they arrive at the team hotel to the time they start training, all players and support staff have to spend seven days in quarantine where they will each be tested three times. During this period, they’re not allowed to meet even their teammates.

The first test will be conducted on the day of arrival. The second test will be done on the third day of their arrival in the UAE. The third test will be conducted on the sixth day.

With 24 hours needed for the result to come, on Day 7, if the player or support staff member tests negative all 3 times, they will be allowed to enter the ‘Bio-Secure Environment’ where they will stay for the entire duration of IPL 2020.

Once they’re in, however, the testing doesn't stop as every person is tested every fifth day.