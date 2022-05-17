Mumbai Indians' Batter Tilak Varma’s Batting Acumen Impresses Sunil Gavaskar

A member of India's U-19 World Cup squad in 2020, he was bought by the Mumbai franchise for Rs 1.7 crore after an extremely competitive bidding competition from the likes of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

Varma has so far amassed 368 runs in IPL 2022, with a highest of 61 and has remained unbeaten on three occasions. The left-hander's big-hitting capability has also come to the fore as he has smashed 27 boundaries and 15 maximums coming in the middle order.

"Tilak Varma's temperament (in IPL 2022) has been fantastic. In his knock against Chennai Super Kings, he walked into the middle when the team was under pressure. But the way he dealt in ones and twos (early on) was impressive. He played a wide range of shots and kept rotating the strike. This shows that he has a good cricketing head on his shoulders, and I think that's important.

"Once you have that good cricketing brain, you will be able to lift yourself when things are not going your way. You can analyse yourself and get back to scoring runs," said Gavaskar on Cricket Live, Star Sports.