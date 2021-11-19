'This Hurts My Heart,' Writes Virat as He Pays Tribute to AB de Villiers
Virat Kohli wrote an emotional message for AB de Villiers after the South African announced his retirement.
The 2021 Indian Premier League will be AB de Villiers last as a player as the South African cricketer has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.
The announcement was made on Friday afternoon through his social media pages where AB posted, 'It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly.'
The 37-year-old played 184 IPL matches, firstly for Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils) for three seasons followed by a successful decade with Bangalore, where he formed a formidable partnership with Virat Kohli.
Overall, he scored 5162 runs at an average of 39.70 and strike rate of 151.68, including three centuries and 40 half-centuries while being a member of the RCB side which entered IPL playoffs five times.
Among the many players across the world who paid tribute to AB was Virat Kohli who held back no words in expressing his sorrow at not sharing a dressing room with the batter again.
"To the best player of our times and the most inspirational person I've met, you can be very proud of what you've done and what you've given to RCB my brother. Our bond is beyond the game and will always be. This hurts my heart but I know you've made the best decision for yourself and your family like you've always done. (Broken heart) I love you," wrote the former RCB skipper.
