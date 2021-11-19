'This Hurts My Heart,' Writes Virat as He Pays Tribute to AB de Villiers

The 2021 Indian Premier League will be AB de Villiers last as a player as the South African cricketer has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The announcement was made on Friday afternoon through his social media pages where AB posted, 'It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly.'