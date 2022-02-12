IPL 2022 Auction: Raina, Smith & Other Key Players Who Remained Unsold on Day 1
Even though some of the players remained unsold for now, they could be picked up later on.
IPL veteran Suresh Raina and former Australian captain Steve Smith were among the few key players who remained unsold during the first day of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction held in Bangalore on Saturday, 12 February.
Even though some of the players remained unsold for now, they could be picked up later on, during the accelerated phase of the auction.
Here are the top players who have remained unsold so far:
David Miller (Base price Rs 1 crore)
Suresh Raina (Base price Rs 2 crore)
Steven Smith (Base price Rs 2 crore)
Mohammad Nabi (Base price Rs 1 crore)
Shakib Al Hasan (Base price Rs 2 crore)
Sam Billings (Base price Rs 2 crore)
Wriddhiman Saha (Base price Rs 1 crore)
Matthew Wade (Base price Rs 2 crore)
Umesh Yadav (Base price Rs 2 crore)
Adil Rashid (Base price Rs 2 crore)
Mujeeb Zadran (Base price Rs 2 crore)
Imran Tahir (Base price Rs 2 crore)
Adam Zampa (Base price Rs 2 crore)
Amit Mishra (Base price Rs 1.5 crore)
