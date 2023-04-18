RR vs LSG Ticket Booking Online: Where & How to Book Tickets for IPL 2023 Match

RR vs LSG ticket booking online: The next match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be played on Wednesday, 19 April. This match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

This is the 26th game of IPL 2023 and this match is worth witnessing since both teams are currently in the first and second positions of the points table in the IPL 2023 and this match can change their positions.

Rajasthan Royals has won their last three matches and are confident about winning this game as well due to the strong batting from Captain Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmeyer, and Dhruv Jurel. Lucknow Super Giants led by Kl Rahul are also in their good form and with players like Kyle Mayers, Nicolas Pooran, and Stoinis.

You can book tickets for an IPL match through BookMyShow app or Paytm. Have a look at the steps to book the tickets for RR vs LSG match.