RR vs LSG Ticket Booking Online: Where & How to Book Tickets for IPL 2023 Match
You can book the tickets online for the RR vs LSG IPL 2023 match through Paytm and BookMyShow.
RR vs LSG ticket booking online: The next match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be played on Wednesday, 19 April. This match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
This is the 26th game of IPL 2023 and this match is worth witnessing since both teams are currently in the first and second positions of the points table in the IPL 2023 and this match can change their positions.
Rajasthan Royals has won their last three matches and are confident about winning this game as well due to the strong batting from Captain Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmeyer, and Dhruv Jurel. Lucknow Super Giants led by Kl Rahul are also in their good form and with players like Kyle Mayers, Nicolas Pooran, and Stoinis.
You can book tickets for an IPL match through BookMyShow app or Paytm. Have a look at the steps to book the tickets for RR vs LSG match.
The booking price may vary as per the seats you choose and you will have an option to have the tickets home delivered or to collect them from the booking counter during the match day itself. The payment options will include UPI, debit, credit card, internet banking, or other options and the confirmation will be received by email or SMS.
How to Book RR Vs LSG Tickets on BookMyShow?
Visit the website on BookMyShow or open the app.
You will have to sign up or log in.
Go to the ‘Sports’ tab and select ‘Cricket’
Search for the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants.
Choose the seats on the seat map and you will be able to book up to 4 seats.
Make the payment and you will get a confirmation mail or SMS.
How to Book RR Vs LSG Tickets on Paytm?
Open the Paytm app or visit their website.
Scroll down to the ‘Ticket Booking’ section and search for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants.
Choose your seats from the seat map, you can book up to 4 seats.
Make the payment via UPI, Paytm wallet, or other ways.
You will receive a booking confirmation on your registered mobile number via SMS or a mail.
