RR vs DC IPL 2023 Live Streaming: Squad, When & Where to Watch the Match Live
Know when and where will the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi capitals match be played and where can you watch it live.
RR vs DC Live Streaming: Indian Premier League has already begun and so have the excitement and enthusiasm of the fans. They cannot wait for the season to unfold and see their final teams in action on the ground. Let's talk about the eleventh match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals for Indian Premier League 2023 on Saturday, April 8.
If past matches are to be considered, both teams lost their prior encounter thus with an aim to climb the points rankings, both teams will aim to get victory over the other team. Let's go through the expected squad, live streaming details like when and where to watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match.
Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Sqaud
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar
Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: live Streaming Details
When will the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match be played?
The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match will be played on Saturday, April 08.
Where will the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match be played?
The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
When will the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 begin?
The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match will begin at 03:30 PM IST.
Where can the fans watch the RR vs DC IPL 2023 match live on TV or Online?
The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will streamed live on the Jio Cinema app for free.
