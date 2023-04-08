RR vs DC IPL 2023 Live Streaming: Squad, When & Where to Watch the Match Live

RR vs DC Live Streaming: Indian Premier League has already begun and so have the excitement and enthusiasm of the fans. They cannot wait for the season to unfold and see their final teams in action on the ground. Let's talk about the eleventh match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals for Indian Premier League 2023 on Saturday, April 8.

If past matches are to be considered, both teams lost their prior encounter thus with an aim to climb the points rankings, both teams will aim to get victory over the other team. Let's go through the expected squad, live streaming details like when and where to watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match.