Ravindra Jadeja Likely to be Ruled Out of IPL 2022: Report

“The CSK camp assessed his injury for the last couple of days but it hasn’t exactly got better,” the report stated.

The report further noted that since CSK are unlikely to make the knockouts of IPL 2022, the team management isn’t likely to risk the India cricketer.

So far this season, Jadeja’s form too has been a cause of concern for the Chennai franchise as he managed just 116 runs and 5 wickets in the 10 matches. Chennai have to play Mumbai, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in their final games.

Gujarat have already qualified for the knockouts while Mumbai have been eliminated and sit at the bottom of the table. Rajasthan are third and have played 11 games so far.