8 Things We Learned About Rajasthan Royals From ‘Inside Story’

The world of the IPL, with all the star players, cheerleaders, stakeholders, big money and glamour has been as exciting as it has been mysterious. Loyal fans, who want to get up, close and personal with the franchises, have often been left disappointed, with restricted movements and constant surveillance.

Similar to Gatsby’s “green light”, the knowledge of what goes into making an IPL team has remained elusive since its inception.

Rajasthan Royals, the perpetual underdogs of the Indian Premier League, have now give an insight into their training, strategies and off-field camaraderie in a short documentary series “Inside Story”. With a camera crew following the cricketers of the team throughout the 2019 season of the league, the demi-gods shed their tag as they display their vulnerabilities, hard drive for success and the fear of failure.

The documentary not only helps in bridging the gap, but also reveals how the lines of diversity are blurred as players from across the globe come together for a single purpose. I watched the three-part series and here are my takeaways from it: