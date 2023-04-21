ADVERTISEMENT

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Siraj Grabs 1st, Chakaravarthy at 7th

TATA IPL 2023 Purple Cap: Siraj moves to the first place, after a four-wicket grab in his sixth match

Sidharth J
Published
IPL
Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Siraj Grabs 1st, Chakaravarthy at 7th
Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets in the 28th fixture of IPL 2023 on 20 April, ending their five match losing streak this season. However, the win still not does not earn Delhi a move up in the IPL points table as they remain in 10th position as the only team with 2 points.

Varun Chakaravarthy of the Kolkata team, moved up to the seventh position in the Purple Cap race of IPL 2023, with a total of nine wickets. He grabbed two wickets in the match against Delhi Capitals.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap

1. Mohammed Siraj (RCB) - 12 wickets (6 matches)

2. Mark Wood (LSG) - 11 wickets (4 matches)

3. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 11 wickets (6 matches)

4. Rashid Khan (GT) - 11 wickets (5 matches)

5. Mohammed Shami (GT) - 10 wickets (5 matches)

In Thursday's evening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Punjab Kings by 24 runs. With a record of 3 wins and 3 losses, Bangalore is now in fifth place in the IPL standings.

The highest wicket grabber in the Bangalore team, Mohammed Siraj took four wickets in his sixth match in this season of the Indian Premier League, and moved up to the first position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race with a total of 12 wickets

Mark Wood has been displaced to the second position with 11 wickets, followed by Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan in the third and fourth positions, with a total of 11 wickets each. Mohammed Shami is in the fifth place with ten wickets.

