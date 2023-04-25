ADVERTISEMENT

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Rashid Khan Climbs to Top Spot

TATA IPL 2023 Purple Cap: Rashid Khan grabbed two wickets against Mumbai Indians

Sidharth J
Published
IPL
1 min read
Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Rashid Khan Climbs to Top Spot
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Gujarat Titans moved to the second place in the IPL 2023 points table after defeating Mumbai Indians by 55 runs on 25 April at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rashid Khan from the Gujarat team took two wickets in the match to climb to the top spot in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race with a total of 14 wickets this season.

In his seven outings this season, Rashid has completed three wickets hauls twice - in the game against Delhi Capitals on 4 April and then a 3/37 against KKR on 9 April.

Also Read

IPL 2023: Warner's Delhi Trump Hyderabad After Mukesh Bowls Tight Final Over

IPL 2023: Warner's Delhi Trump Hyderabad After Mukesh Bowls Tight Final Over
ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023 Purple Cap

1. Rashid Khan (GT) - 14 wickets (7 matches)

2. Mohammed Siraj (RCB) - 13 wickets (7 matches)

3. Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) - 13 wickets (7 matches)

4. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 12 wickets (7 matches)

5. Tushar Deshpande (CSK) - 12 wickets (7 matches)

Also Read

IPL 2023 Points Table: Delhi Capitals Tied on 4 Points With Hyderabad & Kolkata

IPL 2023 Points Table: Delhi Capitals Tied on 4 Points With Hyderabad & Kolkata
ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed Siraj is at second place in the IPL 2023 purple cap standings with 13 wickets and Arshdeep Singh occupies the third position with 13 wickets.

Yuzvendra Chahal retains the fourth position with 12 wickets followed by Tushar Deshpande in the fifth place with 12 wickets.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl

Topics:  IPL 2023   2023 IPL   IPL Purple Cap 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×