Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Rashid Khan Move to Second, Mohammad Shami Fourth
Gujarat Titans defeated Delhi Capitals with 11 balls to spare on Tuesday, 4 April. Rashid Khan moved to the second position in the race for the Purple Cap of the Indian Premier League 2023 and Mohammad Shami now follows him close, in the fourth position.
Rashid Khan picked 3 wickets for 31 runs, and has now taken his season's tally to 5 wickets. Mohammad Shami too has 5 wickets from his two outings.
Ravi Bishnoi is in the third position with 5 wickets after two matches. English pacer Mark Wood though continues to hold the top spot in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race.
Yuzvendra Chahal has been displaced to the fifth position in the race for Purple Cap of IPL 2023. The Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner will have their match against Punjab Kings at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Wednesday, 5 April to pick up more wickets and move higher in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race.
IPL 2023 Purple Cap Race
Mark Wood (LSG) - 8 wickets (2 matches)
Rashid Khan (GT) - 5 Wickets (2 matches)
Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) - 5 wickets (2 matches)
Mohammad Shami (GT) - 5 wickets (2 matches)
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 4 wickets (1 match)
The eighth match of the season, on Wednesday night, will also feature Punjab Kings left-armed medium fast bowler, Arshdeep Singh, who is currently at the eighth spot in the race for the Purple Cap of the 2023 Indian Premier League.
