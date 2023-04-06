ADVERTISEMENT

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Chakravarthy Moves to 2nd, Mark Wood Leads Race

TATA IPL 2023 Purple Cap Winner: Varun Chakravarthy grabs 4 wickets in the second match.

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs on Thursday night at the Eden Gardens with Varun Chakravarthy finishing with a haul of 4/15 in his 3.4 overs.

With his 1/26 in the game against Punjab, Varun now has five wickets to his name and has moved to the second position in the race for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Purple Cap.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap Race

  1. Mark Wood (LSG) - 8 wickets (2 matches)

  2. Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) - 5 wickets (2 matches)

  3. Rashid Khan (GT) - 5 wickets (2 matches)

  4. Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) - 5 wickets (2 matches)

  5. Nathan Ellis (PBKS) - 5 wickets (2 matches)

The top position in the table is still retained by Mark Wood with eight wickets. Gujarat Giants' Rashid Khan is third behind Chakravarthy with 5 wickets.

Ravi Bishnoi is at the fourth place with five wickets, followed by Nathan Ellis in the fifth spot.

