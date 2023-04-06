Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Chakravarthy Moves to 2nd, Mark Wood Leads Race
TATA IPL 2023 Purple Cap Winner: Varun Chakravarthy grabs 4 wickets in the second match.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs on Thursday night at the Eden Gardens with Varun Chakravarthy finishing with a haul of 4/15 in his 3.4 overs.
With his 1/26 in the game against Punjab, Varun now has five wickets to his name and has moved to the second position in the race for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Purple Cap.
IPL 2023 Purple Cap Race
Mark Wood (LSG) - 8 wickets (2 matches)
Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) - 5 wickets (2 matches)
Rashid Khan (GT) - 5 wickets (2 matches)
Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) - 5 wickets (2 matches)
Nathan Ellis (PBKS) - 5 wickets (2 matches)
The top position in the table is still retained by Mark Wood with eight wickets. Gujarat Giants' Rashid Khan is third behind Chakravarthy with 5 wickets.
Ravi Bishnoi is at the fourth place with five wickets, followed by Nathan Ellis in the fifth spot.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl
Topics: IPL 2023 2023 IPL IPL Purple Cap
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.