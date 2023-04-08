Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Chahal Leads The Race, Wood Down To 2nd
TATA IPL 2023 Purple Cap: Chahal grabbed 3 wickets and climbed the top of the Purple Cap rankings of IPL 2023.
Rajasthan Royals won by 57 runs against Delhi Challengers in the 11th match of 2023 IPL with Yuzvendra Chahal climbing to the first position of the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race, with a total of eight wickets.
Chahal moved to the top spot in the rankings with three wickets in his third match, against Delhi Capitals on 8th April, Saturday.
IPL 2023 Purple Cap
1. Yuzvendra Chahal - 8 wickets (3 matches)
2. Mark Wood (LSG) - 8 wickets (2 matches)
3. Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) - 6 wickets (3 matches)
4. Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) - 5 wickets (2 matches)
5. Rashid Khan (GT) - 5 wickets (2 matches)
Mark Wood is at the second position with eight wickets in the Purple Cap race of the Indian Premier League 2023. The Lucknow Super Giants googly bowler, Ravi Bishnoi, is at the third position with six wickets.
The fourth and fifth positions are held by Varun Chakravarthy and Rashid Khan respectively -- with five wickets each.
The Rajasthan bowler, Trent Boult, grabbed 3 wickets in his third outing, on Saturday, and trails behind the top five, in the sixth position.
