Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: Updated List of Top Players After CSK vs LSG

Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holders in IPL 2024: A player who scores the most runs in a single IPL edition is given the Orange Cap. A Purple Cap is allotted to the player who takes maximum wickets in a single season of IPL. After today's match between CSK vs LSG, which was won by Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets, Virat Kohli continues to lead the Orange Cap Holders list as he has scored 379 runs in 8 matches. He is closely followed by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Travis Head with 349 and 324 runs respectively.

Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians is leading the Purple Cap Holders list with 13 wickets in 7 matches. Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel are at positions 2 and 3 in the most wicket takers list. Although the Orange and Purple cap winners are announced at the end of the season, after every match, the top run scorer and wicket taker is entitled as Orange and Purple Cap Holder. The names of Orange and Purple Cap holders change daily with each match.