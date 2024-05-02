Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: Top Run Scorers & Wicket Takers After SRH vs RR

Sunrisers Hyderabad hosted Rajasthan Royals in match number 50 of IPL 2024 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium today. The Rajasthan Royals are leading the points table with eight wins from ten matches. And the victory in today's IPL match would have sealed their playoff berth but they lost to Sun Risers Hyderabad by 1 run.

A player who scores the most runs in a single IPL edition is given the Orange Cap. A Purple Cap is allotted to the player who takes maximum wickets in a single season of IPL. Although the orange and purple cap winners are announced at the end of the season, after every match, the top run scorer and wicket taker is entitled as Orange and Purple Cap Holder. The names of Orange and Purple Cap holders change daily with each match.

Let us check out the latest Orange and Purple Cap holders of IPL 2024 below after today's match Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.