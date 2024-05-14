Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: Top Players List After DC vs LSG Match

Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders in IPL 2024: After today's match between DC and LSG, which Delhi Capitals won by 19 runs, Virat Kohli continues to lead the IPL Orange Cap Holders list 2024 with 661 runs in 13 matches. The second and third spot is occupied by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Travis Head with 583 and 533 runs. The Purple Cap Holders list is topped by Jaspirt Bumrah with 20 wickets in 13 matches, followed by Harshal Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy with 20 and 18 wickets respectively. The Orange Cap is awarded to the player who scores the most runs in a specific IPL edition. The player with the most wickets in a particular IPL season is awarded a Purple Cap.

Every IPL season, the player who finishes first on the list of best run scorers is given the Orange Cap. It displays the player's batting prowess over the course of the competition. In a similar vein, the winner of the Purple Cap is the one who has been successful in showcasing his incredible bowling abilities all season long.