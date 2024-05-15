Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: Full List of Top Run Scorers & Wicket Takers

Orange and Purple Cap Holders in IPL 2024: After RR vs PBKS match today on 15 May 2024, which was won by Punjab Kings by 5 wickets, Virat Kohli continues to lead the orange cap holders list with 661 runs in 13 matches. The second and third position of best run scorers list is occupied by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Travis Head with 583 and 533 runs respectively. Harshal Patel from PBKS replaced Jasprit Bumrah from position 1 in the purple cap holders list with a record of 22 wickets in 13 matches, and is closely followed by Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy with 20 and 18 wickets respectively.
At the end of each IPL season, the orange cap is awarded to the player who scores the most runs while as the player who takes most wickets is awarded with a Purple Cap. The top run scorer and wicket taker from each game is eligible to wear the Orange or Purple cap, even though the champions are declared at the end of the season. With every match, the names of the Orange and Purple Cap holders change every day.
Every IPL season, the player who finishes first on the list of best run scorers is given the Orange Cap. It displays the player's batting prowess over the course of the competition. In a similar vein, the winner of the Purple Cap is the one who has been successful in showcasing his incredible bowling abilities all season long.
Let's look at the latest list of top run scorers and wicket takers after RR vs PBKS match today on Wednesday, 15 May 2024.
Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2024: Top Run Scorers List
Here is the latest list of orange cap holders after RR vs PBKS match on Wednesday, 15 May 2024.
Virat Kohli (RCB): 661 runs (13 matches)
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): 583 runs (13 matches)
Travis Head (SRH): 533 runs (11 matches)
Riyan Parag (RR): 531 runs (13 matches)
Sai Sudharsan (GT): 527 runs (12 matches)
Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2024: Top Wicket Takers List
Here is the latest list of purple cap holders after RR vs PBKS match on Wednesday, 15 May 2024.
Harshal Patel (PBKS): 22 wickets (13 matches)
Jasprit Bumrah (MI): 20 wickets (13 matches)
Varun Chakravarthy (KKR): 18 wickets (12 matches)
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR): 17 wickets (13 matches)
Khaleel Ahmed (DC): 17 wickets (14 matches)
