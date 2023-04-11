ADVERTISEMENT

Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Du Plessis Climbs To 3rd, Kohli Behind at 4th

TATA IPL 2023 Orange Cap: Despite defeat, Du Plessis scored 79 runs to reach third and Kohli trails behind at 4th

Sidharth J
Published
IPL
1 min read
Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Du Plessis Climbs To 3rd, Kohli Behind at 4th
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by one wickets on 10 April, Monday and the team climbed to the first position in the IPL 2023 points table.

The highest scorer of the Lucknow team, Nicholas Pooran, scored 62 runs in his fourth match, to reach a total of 141 runs in the season, and has climbed to the seventh position in the Orange Cap race of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

In his first match against Delhi Capitals on 1 April, Saturday, he had scored 36 runs and in the second match against Chennai Super Kings on 3 April, Monday, he had contributed 32 runs. Against Hyderabad on 7 April, he made an unbeaten 11.

Also Read

IPL 2023: Rinku, for Old Times’ Sake, Keep Soaring – Tales From a 2018 Interview

IPL 2023: Rinku, for Old Times’ Sake, Keep Soaring – Tales From a 2018 Interview
ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023 Orange Cap

1. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) - 225 runs (3 matches)

2. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 189 runs (3 matches)

3. Faf Du Plessis (RCB) - 175 runs (3 matches)

4. Virat Kohli (RCB) -164 runs (3 matches)

5. David Warner (DC) - 158 runs (3 matches)

Also Read

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After SRH Defeat PBKS By 8 Wickets

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After SRH Defeat PBKS By 8 Wickets
ADVERTISEMENT

Despite Bangalore's defeat, Du Plessis scored 79 runs and reached a total score of 175 runs after three fixtures of this season of the IPL. He is, currently, in third position and Virat Kohli trails behind in the fourth position with 164 runs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad got displaced to the second position with 189 runs in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race.

David Warner is at the fifth position with 158 runs.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl

Topics:  IPL Orange Cap   IPL 2023   2023 IPL 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×