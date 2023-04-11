Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Du Plessis Climbs To 3rd, Kohli Behind at 4th

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by one wickets on 10 April, Monday and the team climbed to the first position in the IPL 2023 points table.

The highest scorer of the Lucknow team, Nicholas Pooran, scored 62 runs in his fourth match, to reach a total of 141 runs in the season, and has climbed to the seventh position in the Orange Cap race of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

In his first match against Delhi Capitals on 1 April, Saturday, he had scored 36 runs and in the second match against Chennai Super Kings on 3 April, Monday, he had contributed 32 runs. Against Hyderabad on 7 April, he made an unbeaten 11.