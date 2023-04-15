ADVERTISEMENT

Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Warner Climbs To 2nd Spot, Kohli Moves To 3rd

TATA IPL 2023 Orange Cap: David Warner, despite defeat of Delhi Capitals, moved to the 2nd position

Sidharth J
Published
IPL
1 min read
Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Warner Climbs To 2nd Spot, Kohli Moves To 3rd
In the 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on 15 April, Saturday, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs. The Bangalore team, with their second win, moved up to the seventh position in the IPL points table.

Virat Kohli, the highest scorer in the Bangalore team, chalked up a half-century in his fourth match in the IPL 2023. He moved to the third position in the Orange Cap race of the Indian Premier League 2023 with a total of 214 runs.

In his first match against Mumbai Indian on 2 April, he scored 82 runs; in his second match against Kolkata Knight Riders on 6 April, he chalked up 21 runs and in his third match against Lucknow Super Giants on 10 April, he scored 61 runs.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap

1. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) - 233 runs (4 matches)

2. David Warner (DC) - 228 runs (5 matches)

3. Virat Kohli (RCB) -214 runs (4 matches)

4. Jos Buttler (RR) - 204 runs (4 matches)

5. Faf Du Plessis - 197 runs (4 matches)

David Warner, the Delhi Capitals captain, climbed to the second position in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race with 228 runs. He scored 19 runs in his fifth match of the IPL 2023 against Bangalore on 15 April, Saturday.

Shikhar Dhawan retained the first position with 233 runs. Jos Buttler occupied the fourth position with 204 runs and Faf Du Plessis trailed behind with 197 runs in the fifth place.

Topics:  IPL Orange Cap   IPL 2023   2023 IPL 

