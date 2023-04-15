Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Warner Climbs To 2nd Spot, Kohli Moves To 3rd

In the 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on 15 April, Saturday, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs. The Bangalore team, with their second win, moved up to the seventh position in the IPL points table.

Virat Kohli, the highest scorer in the Bangalore team, chalked up a half-century in his fourth match in the IPL 2023. He moved to the third position in the Orange Cap race of the Indian Premier League 2023 with a total of 214 runs.

In his first match against Mumbai Indian on 2 April, he scored 82 runs; in his second match against Kolkata Knight Riders on 6 April, he chalked up 21 runs and in his third match against Lucknow Super Giants on 10 April, he scored 61 runs.