Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Top Five Remain Same, Shubman Gill at 6th

Delhi Capitals defeated Gujarat Titans by five runs on 2 May and still remain at the last position in the IPL 2023 points table with only three wins and six losses.

Gujarat team's Shubman Gill scored only six runs against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday and remained at the sixth position in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap standings with a tally of 339 runs.

His highest score is the 67 runs made against Punjab Kings on 13 April. His strike rate this season is 140.66 with a batting average of 37.66. He has scored three half centuries from nine innings.