Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Shubman Gill Climbs To 3rd Place, Iyer Number 1

Rajasthan Royals defeated Gujarat Titans by three wickets in the 23rd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. With this win, the Royals are firmly placed first position of the IPL points table, with four wins and one loss.

From the Gujarat team, Shubman Gill scored 45 runs, which helped him move up to the third position in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race, with a total of 228 runs.

Gill started off with a 63-run knock against Chennai Super Kings, before scoring 14 runs in his second match against Delhi Capitals. In his third match, he accumulated 39 runs against his former employers, Kolkata Knight Riders; whilst against Punjab Kings on 13 April, he accumulated 67 runs.