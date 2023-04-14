Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Dhawan Retains 1st Place, Gill Climbs To 5th

Gujarat Titans defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets in the 18th fixture of the Indian Premier League 2023 on 13 April, Thursday. Hardik Pandya's side, after their third win, has climbed to the third position in the IPL points table

The highest-scorer from the Titanbs, Shubman Gill scored 67 runs, which takes his total tally to 183 runs. He has now climbed to the fifth position in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap list.

Gill started off with a 63-run knock in his first match against Chennai Super Kings, before scoring 14 runs against Delhi Capitals. In his third match against Kolkata Knight Riders, he struck 39 runs.