Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Sudharsan at 5th With Second Fifty, Iyer at 9th

Sai Sudharshan, despite the loss of his team, will be content with his elegant knock of 53 runs in his third match. The youngster has now scored 137 runs this season, moving up to the fifth position in the orange cap race.

Ruturaj Gaikwad retains the top spot of the Orange Cap race of IPL 2023 with 189 runs. David Warner is at second position with 158 runs. The third and fourth position are occupied by Jos Buttler with 152 runs and Kyle Mayers with 139 runs respectively.