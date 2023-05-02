ADVERTISEMENT

Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: RCB's Du Plessis Grabs 1st Spot, Kohli at 4th

TATA IPL 2023 Orange Cap: Faf Du Plessis scored 44 runs against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday

Sidharth J
Published
IPL
1 min read
Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: RCB's Du Plessis Grabs 1st Spot, Kohli at 4th
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs on 1 May and moved to the fifth position in the IPL 2023 points table with five wins and four losses.

Faf Du Plessis scored 44 runs in the match and climbed to the first position in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap standings with a tally of 466 runs.

His highest score is the 84 runs he made against Punjab Kings on 20 April. His strike rate is 159.58 and has scored five half-centuries from nine innings in this IPL season.

Also Read

IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal Has Taken His Game to Next Level, Says Rohit Sharma

IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal Has Taken His Game to Next Level, Says Rohit Sharma
ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023 Orange Cap

1. Faf Du Plessis (RCB) - 466 runs (9 matches)

2. Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) - 428 runs (9 matches)

3. Devon Conway (CSK) - 414 runs (9 matches)

4. Virat Kohli (RCB) - 364 runs (9 matches)

5. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 354 runs (9 matches)

Also Read

IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal Emerges as India’s Prime Opening Prospect

IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal Emerges as India’s Prime Opening Prospect
ADVERTISEMENT

Yashasvi Jaiswal is at the second place in the Purple cap standings with 428 runs followed by Devon Conway in the third position with 424 runs. Virat Kohli is at fourth place with 364 runs and Ruturaj Gaikwad occupies the fifth position with 354 runs.

The CSK batsmen will have an opportunity to move up in the ranks of the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race in the 45th fixture against Lucknow Super Giants on 3 May, Wednesday.

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl

Topics:  IPL Orange Cap   IPL 2023   2023 IPL 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×