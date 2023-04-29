Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Kyle Mayers Moves To 7th, Top 5 Remain Unchanged

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Punjab Kings by 56 runs on 28 April. With this win, the Super Giants have moved to the second position in the IPL 2023 points table, with five wins and three losses.

Kyle Mayers scored 54 runs against Punjab, which helped him move to the seventh position in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap standings with a tally of 297 runs.

His highest score was the 73 runs which he amassed against Delhi Capitals on 1 April. Mayers' current strike is 160.54 and he has scored four half-centuries in eight innings.