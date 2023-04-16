Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Venkatesh Iyer Climbs to 1st Place With Century
TATA IPL 2023 Orange Cap: Venkatesh Iyer is the current orange cap holder, following a fantastic century against MI.
Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday, 16 April. With this win, Mumbai moved up to the eighth position in the IPL points table.
The highest scorer in the Kolkata team, Venkatesh Iyer accumulated 104 runs, which helped him move up to the first position, with a total of 234 runs, in the IPL Orange Cap race.
Venkatesh scored 34 runs in the first match against Punjab Kings, but could only score three runs in his second match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. After a fantastic knock of 83 runs against Gujarat Titans, the batter chalked up ten runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
IPL 2023 Orange Cap
1. Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) - 234 runs (5 matches)
2. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) - 233 runs (4 matches)
3. David Warner (DC) - 228 runs (5 matches)
4. Virat Kohli (RCB) - 214 runs (4 matches)
5. Jos Buttler (RR) - 204 runs (4 matches)
Iyer is followed by Shikhar Dhawan in the second place with 233 runs in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap rankings. The third place is occupied by David Warner with 228 runs.
Virat Kohli is in the fourth place with 214 runs, with Jos Buttler trailing behind in the fifth place with 204 runs.
Tilak Varma, the Mumbai Indians batter moved up to the 12th position, with a total of 155 runs to his name.
