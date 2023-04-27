Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Du Plessis Retain 1st, Kohli Moves To 2nd

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 21 runs on 26 April and moved to the seventh position in the IPL points table.

Faf Du Plessis scored 17 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday and retained the first position in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap standings with a tally of 422 runs.

His highest score till now is the 84 runs he made against Punjab Kings on 20 April. He has a strike rate of 167.46 and has scored five half-centuries from eight innings.