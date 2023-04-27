ADVERTISEMENT

Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Du Plessis Retain 1st, Kohli Moves To 2nd

TATA IPL 2023 Orange Cap: Du Plessis made 17 runs against Kolkata to retain the 1st spot with a tally of 422 runs

Sidharth J
Published
IPL
1 min read
Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Du Plessis Retain 1st, Kohli Moves To 2nd
Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 21 runs on 26 April and moved to the seventh position in the IPL points table.

Faf Du Plessis scored 17 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday and retained the first position in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap standings with a tally of 422 runs.

His highest score till now is the 84 runs he made against Punjab Kings on 20 April. He has a strike rate of 167.46 and has scored five half-centuries from eight innings.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap List

1. Faf Du Plessis (RCB) - 422 runs (8 matches)

2. Virat Kohli (RCB) - 333 runs (8 matches)

3. Devon Conway (CSK) - 314 runs (7 matches)

4. David Warner (DC) - 306 runs (7 matches)

5. V R Iyer (KKR) - 285 runs (8 matches)

Virat Kohli moved to the second position in the IPL Orange Cap standings with a tally of 333 runs followed by Devon Conway in the third place with 314 runs in 7 matches.

David Warner occupies the fourth position with 306 runs. V R Iyer moved to the fifth position with 285 runs after his innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 26 April.

