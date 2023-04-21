Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Du Plessis Climbs To 1st Place, Warner at 2nd

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Punjab Kings by 24 runs in the evening game on Thursday, 20 April and RCB moved to the fifth position in the IPL points table with three wins and three losses.

The high-scorers in the Bangalore team, Faf Du Plessis and Virat Kohli climbed to the first and third positions in the Orange Cap race of the IPL, after they scored 84 and 59 runs respectively, in their sixth match of this season of the Indian Premier League.

Meanwhile, Jos Buttler occupies the fourth position in the Orange Cap rankings of the Indian Premier League with 244 runs followed by Venkatesh Iyer in the fifth place with a total of 234 runs.