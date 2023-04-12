Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: David Warner Grabs Spot 2, Tilak Verma at 7th

Today's IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals (MI) and Mumbai Indians (MI) was a nail biting match in which Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets and won their first match of the tournament.

After winning today's match, Mumbai Indians are now at position 8 in the IPL 2023 points table while as Delhi Capitals have been pushed to the bottom of the points table.

The highest scorer of the Mumbai Indians, Captain Rohit Sharma scored 65 runs of 45 balls and is now at position 22 while as Tilak Varma scored 41 runs and has earned spot 7 in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap leaderboard.