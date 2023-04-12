Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: David Warner Grabs Spot 2, Tilak Verma at 7th
TATA IPL 2023 Orange Cap: David Warner earns second spot in the Orange Cap leaderboard.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Today's IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals (MI) and Mumbai Indians (MI) was a nail biting match in which Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets and won their first match of the tournament.
After winning today's match, Mumbai Indians are now at position 8 in the IPL 2023 points table while as Delhi Capitals have been pushed to the bottom of the points table.
The highest scorer of the Mumbai Indians, Captain Rohit Sharma scored 65 runs of 45 balls and is now at position 22 while as Tilak Varma scored 41 runs and has earned spot 7 in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap leaderboard.
Top Five IPL 2023 Orange Cap Holders
1. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS): 225 runs (3 matches)
2. David Warner (DC): 209 runs (4 matches)
3. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): 189 runs (3 matches)
4. Faf Du Plessis (RCB): 175 runs (3 matches)
5. Virat Kohli (RCB): 164 runs (3 matches)
Although Delhi capitals loss the match 16 against the Mumbai Indians, some players showed a brilliant performance. The highest scorer of the Delhi Capitals Axar Patel scored 54 runs of 25 balls. David Warner also scored 54 runs from 47 balls and is now at second spot in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap leader board.
Delhi Capitals have not won even a single match so far. They need to pull up their socks to secure their position in the ongoing IPL 2023. Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday, 15 April 2023 in the 20th match.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl
Topics: IPL Orange Cap IPL 2023 2023 IPL
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.