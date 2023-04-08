Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: David Warner Grabs 1st, Buttler Moves to 2nd
IPL 2023 Orange Cap: Despite loss, Delhi Capitals captain, David Warner leads the race for the Orange Cap IPL 2023
Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in the 11th match of the season with Jos Buttler moved to the second position with 152 runs in the Orange Cap race of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).
Despite the defeat, David Warner, the Delhi Capitals captain scored 65 and now has a total of 158 runs to his name by the end of his third match and has moved to the top spot in the Orange Cap race.
IPL 2023 Orange Cap
David Warner (DC) - 158 runs (3 matches)
Jos Buttler (RR) - 152 runs (3 matches)
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 149 runs (2 matches)
Kyle Mayers (LSG) - 134 runs (3 matches)
Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) - 126 runs (2 matches)
Ruturaj Gaikwad is now at the third position with 149 runs. The CSK batsman will go up against Mumbai Indians in the 12th match on Saturday, 8th April to try to reclaim the top spot again in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race.
Currently, Kyle Mayers is in the fourth position with 134 runs and Shikhar Dhawan is in the fifth place with 126 runs.
Topics: IPL Orange Cap IPL 2023 2023 IPL
