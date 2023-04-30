Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: CSK's Conway Climbs To 2nd, Gaikwad Moves To 3rd

Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings by four wickets on 30 April and moved to the fifth position in the IPL 2023 points table with five wins and four losses.

CSK's Devon Conway scored an unbeaten 92 against Punjab Kings on Sunday and climbed to the second position in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap standings with a tally of 414 runs. The 92 is his highest score in the current IPL season.

His current batting average is 59.14 and has a strike rate of 144.25. He has scored five half centuries from nine innings.