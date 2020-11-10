Mumbai Crowned Champions: Top 5 Performances from the IPL Final

Trent Boult is Powerplay King

Boult has been the star of the powerplay in IPL 2020 and finished the season with 16 wickets in the phase. Off the first delivery off the final, Boult knocked over Marcus Stoinis with a sharp one that took off from back off a length and took the edge through to de Kock and the Australian had to walk back for a golden duck, giving MI a fantastic start.

Soon after he had Ajinkya Rahane (2) edging to de Kock down the legside for his 16th wicket of the powerplay in IPL 2020 – matching the record of Mitchell Johnson in 2013.

Boult would go on to hurt Delhi further in his final over when a sharp change of pace caught out Shimron Hetmyer for 5.

Since being traded by Delhi to Mumbai in the pre-season, Boult has picked 9 wickets in four games and 14 overs against his previous employers.